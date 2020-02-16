Jump in bail-jumping charges in Wisconsin prompts calls for reform

When Timothy Schabo was 18 years old, he was out on bail awaiting court for two felony charges he was confident he could beat.

Police had found a half-pound of marijuana and less than an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms in his car after they searched it without his consent — a search Schabo said his attorney maintained was illegal.

“There was no way those charges were going to stick,” Schabo said.

But the presence of his girlfriend, then 17, in his apartment gave the prosecutor “insane leverage” to get him to plead guilty, Schabo said.

She had come to his apartment after running away from home — she hadn’t told him that — with $5 worth of marijuana in her purse — she hadn’t told him that either. When police came looking for her and found the marijuana, they told Schabo he was considered in possession of drugs since it was in his home — a violation of the terms of his bail.

He was charged with felony bail jumping.

Although it conjures images of offenders skipping town after posting bail, bail jumping can be charged anytime defendants violate a condition a judge places on them when they are released before trial.