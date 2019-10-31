Jury finds Erik Sackett not guilty of killing Erin Somvilai

Erik Sackett did not kill his ex-girlfriend Erin Somvilai, according to a jury which announced its decision Thursday after five hours of deliberation.
Sackett, 39, was accused of killing 35-year-old Somvilai June 3, 2018, in her La Crosse home and disposing of her body in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County, near his family cabin.
While Sackett won’t immediately get to return to the La Crosse home he shared with his father, he will not be facing a mandatory life prison sentence.
You have free articles remaining.
Sackett’s attorney Chris Zachar argued throughout the trial that Somvilai’s death was tragic, but there was no evidence Sackett was to blame. A pathologist hired by the defense said Somvilai’s death was most likely a suicide, but was unable to say with any certainty exactly what killed her.
Zachar pointed to Somvilai’s history of major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation as evidence she died by suicide, rather than at the hands of his client.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.