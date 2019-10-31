Jury finds Erik Sackett not guilty of killing Erin Somvilai

{{featured_button_text}}

Erik Sackett did not kill his ex-girlfriend Erin Somvilai, according to a jury which announced its decision Thursday after five hours of deliberation.

Sackett, 39, was accused of killing 35-year-old Somvilai June 3, 2018, in her La Crosse home and disposing of her body in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County, near his family cabin.

While Sackett won’t immediately get to return to the La Crosse home he shared with his father, he will not be facing a mandatory life prison sentence.

Sackett’s attorney Chris Zachar argued throughout the trial that Somvilai’s death was tragic, but there was no evidence Sackett was to blame. A pathologist hired by the defense said Somvilai’s death was most likely a suicide, but was unable to say with any certainty exactly what killed her.

Zachar pointed to Somvilai’s history of major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation as evidence she died by suicide, rather than at the hands of his client.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

