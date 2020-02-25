Jury finds La Crosse dentist guilty of tax evasion

MADISON — Jurors found a La Crosse dentist guilty Tuesday in federal court on four counts of tax evasion occurring between 2007 and 2015.

After a two-day trial, Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer, 70, faces maximum penalties of five years in prison on each the four convictions and restitution to the IRS at his May 19 sentencing before District Judge William Conley.

Kriemelmeyer, who has a holistic dental practice and an office on Main Street, was convicted of tax fraud in 2007 and never paid the $135,337 a federal judge ordered him to pay then.

Instead, Kriemelmeyer attempted to conceal his income by asking patients to pay him in cash or silver, or barter in exchange for his services, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

Not repaying the $135,377 judgement constituted his conviction, failing to file income tax returns for 2013-2015 constituted the other counts.