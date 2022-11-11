Jury trial delayed for former La Crosse pediatrician accused of child sexual assault

A 40-year-old former La Crosse pediatrician's trial for child sexual assault charges has been delayed as the state awaits evidence from the state crime lab.

Joseph Poterucha, who has been residing in Rochester, Minnesota, since Sept. 20, faces three felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13. Each charge carries a maximum 60-year prison sentence.

During a hearing Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Judge Todd Bjerke ordered a scheduling conference for Dec. 21. A pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 7, 2023.

Jury selection was originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12

Poterucha was arrested Oct. 15, 2021. He was released three days later after posting a $25,000 cash bond.

Poterucha was practicing at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse at the time of his arrest. He was placed administrative leave shortly thereafter, and none of the charges involve patients he treated.