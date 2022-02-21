Kansas man charged with bringing 15 pounds of meth to Onalaska hotel

La Crosse County's record for biggest methamphetamine bust didn't last long, according to local police.

Twenty-two-year-old Jimmy Castillo of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested Feb. 19 after police reportedly recovered 15½ pounds of methamphetamine at an Onalaska hotel.

The amount reportedly seized eclipses the 11 pounds that were allegedly seized from three suspects in La Crosse Jan. 20. The previous record before that was two pounds.

Castillo was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that a Hispanic male in a vehicle with Kansas license plates would be transporting a large amount of methamphetamine to Holiday Inn & Suites in Onalaska. Police from four jurisdictions set up surveillance at the hotel. Several hours into the stakeout, a white Nissan with Kansas plates pulled into the parking lot. The driver, a Hispanic male later identified as Castillo, exited the vehicle carrying a backpack and entered the hotel.

The complaint says Castillo bypassed the lobby and went directly to a second floor room. He left the room a short time later and was arrested as he exited the hotel. Police searched the backpack and reportedly found methamphetamine divided among seven freezer bags. Police estimated the street value of the drugs at $250,000.

Castillo reportedly told police that it was his second trip to La Crosse and that he obtained the methamphetamine in Kansas City before driving to Onalaska. He said he was supposed to meet someone in La Crosse to deliver the backpack and get paid $3,000. He told police he didn't drop off the backpack at the hotel after the location of the meeting place was changed.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz requested the $250,000 cash bond. She acknowledged that Castillo has no significant criminal history but added that he has no ties to the area and described him as a flight risk.

Public defender Allison West asked for a "high signature bond." She said Castillo has a steady job and is likely to show for his virtual court appearances.

Judge Scott Horne agreed with Kranz. He said "the nature of the offense and his out-of-state residence" justified a high cash bail.

Castillo has a preliminary hearing set for March 2.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

