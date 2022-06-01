Kendhammer's bid for new trial in La Crosse County homicide denied

Todd Kendhammer's request for a new trial has been denied.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke issued a May 23 ruling rejecting Kendhammer's bid to have his 2017 conviction for first-degree homicide set aside. Kendhammer is accused of murdering his wife, Barbara Kendhammer.

La Crosse County prosecutors allege that Kendhammer, 52, West Salem, killed his wife of 25 years in 2016 and staged an auto accident to cover up the crime. He was convicted in December 2017 after a 9-day jury trial. He is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Kendhammer told investigators his wife was injured when a pipe flew off a truck and pierced the windshield of their car. She later died at a hospital.

The case has received national notoriety. In January, CBS broadcast “Mystery on County Road M,” on its “48 Hours” program. The program was aired a month after Headline News profiled the case in “Lies, Crimes and Video."

Kendhammer has been represented since May 2021 by attorney Jerome Buting, one of the attorneys who defended Steven Avery in the Netflix documentary “Making of a Murderer.”

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.