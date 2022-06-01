 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kendhammer's bid for new trial in La Crosse County homicide denied

  • 0
Todd Kendhammer

Kendhammer

Todd Kendhammer's request for a new trial has been denied.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke issued a May 23 ruling rejecting Kendhammer's bid to have his 2017 conviction for first-degree homicide set aside. Kendhammer is accused of murdering his wife, Barbara Kendhammer.

La Crosse County prosecutors allege that Kendhammer, 52, West Salem, killed his wife of 25 years in 2016 and staged an auto accident to cover up the crime. He was convicted in December 2017 after a 9-day jury trial. He is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Kendhammer told investigators his wife was injured when a pipe flew off a truck and pierced the windshield of their car. She later died at a hospital.

The case has received national notoriety. In January, CBS broadcast “Mystery on County Road M,” on its “48 Hours” program. The program was aired a month after Headline News profiled the case in “Lies, Crimes and Video."

People are also reading…

Kendhammer has been represented since May 2021 by attorney Jerome Buting, one of the attorneys who defended Steven Avery in the Netflix documentary “Making of a Murderer.”

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia bans chicken exports in latest food protectionism move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News