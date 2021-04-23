Kentucky man faces fifth OWI charge

A 53-year-old Burlington, Kentucky, man faces a drunk driving charge in his fourth different state after being charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Jesse A. Mondragon faces a single felony charge of fifth-offense drunk driving.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an April 22 disturbance at Candlewood Suites in La Crosse. A witness told police he saw Mondragon sleeping in the driver's seat of a running vehicle and became concerned for his welfare. The witness said he knocked on the passenger-side window and that Mondragon became angry and threw a bottle at him. The witness wasn't hit with the bottle, which police later recovered.
When police arrived, Mondragon was still behind the wheel sleeping with the vehicle running. Police knocked on the door, woke him up and detected the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. The complaint says Mondragon also had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Mondragon reportedly told police he drank two beers while inside his vehicle but claimed he wasn't driving. He agreed to a field sobriety test, and the complaint says he showed multiple clues of intoxication, including failure to correctly recite the alphabet.
Mondragon agreed to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .169.
The complaint says Mondragon has two previous drunk driving convictions in California, one in Kansas and one in Kentucky.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March
Uneke R. Scarbrough
Darion Thomas
Marc Balgord
Jacob Stanles
Lee Weimerslage
Wade Stenberg
Kerry P. Kavanaugh
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
Timothy Kasten
Jared Hensley
Faraji Robinson
Riley Friend
Shereda Coleman
Kieng Yang
Joseph Moran
Donte Tate
Andrew Marshall
Dennis Williams
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky Eddy
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC Graham
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Amanda Worke
Matthew Hain
Noah Betz
Ashleigh Bye
Denis Glotov
Kelly Buckholtz
Carli Stein
Greg Porter
Tony Ballard
Anthony Fry
Jarrad Panama
Sean Moore
Jessica Beck
James Ramsey
Benjamin Wiese
Lewis Byrd
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix Roe
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
Miranda Machen
Steven Huntington
Yahyaa Kelly
Christian Cieminski
Shakur Clayton
Ray Welcome
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
