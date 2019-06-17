A 17-year-old girl from Whitehall was killed and three adults were injured in a six-vehicle crash Friday on Hwy. 53 in northern La Crosse County.
A pickup truck pulling a trailer crossed into the northbound lane of Hwy. 53 near Amsterdam Prairie Road about 5 p.m., according to the La Crosse Sheriff's Department.
Authorities said several vehicles collided while attempting to avoid the truck. One northbound vehicle collided head-on with the truck.
The 17-year-old was transported to Gundersen Health System and later died. Authorities have yet to release the name of the victim.
Karl Frederick Dean, 53, Mauston, and Amber Kae Semb, 35, and Nathan Otto Semb, 38, both from Whitehall, were injured and also taken to Gundersen Health System.
The highway was closed for about four hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
