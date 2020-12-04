Kruk gets 15 years for shooting La Crosse police officer

A man convicted of shooting a La Crosse police officer with a stolen handgun has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree attempted homicide.

Allen C. Kruk, 35, La Crosse, was accused of shooting La Crosse Police Department officer Dustin Darling after he responded to a domestic incident Aug. 3, 2019, in La Crosse. Darling recovered from the shooting and has since resumed his duties at the department.

The sentence imposed Thursday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez also includes five years of extended supervision, no contact with Darling or his family and no possession of drugs or weapons upon release. Gonzalez imposed the sentence recommended by the La Crosse County District Attorney's office in August after Kruk pleaded no contest.

Kruk faced a maximum of 60 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.

The charges against Kruk stem from a domestic disturbance at the South Ninth Street residence of Kruk's ex-wife. The woman told police that Kruk was there without her permission and that he refused to leave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}