Kruk gets 15 years for shooting La Crosse police officer

A man convicted of shooting a La Crosse police officer with a stolen handgun has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree attempted homicide.
Allen C. Kruk, 35, La Crosse, was accused of shooting La Crosse Police Department officer Dustin Darling after he responded to a domestic incident Aug. 3, 2019, in La Crosse. Darling recovered from the shooting and has since resumed his duties at the department.
The sentence imposed Thursday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez also includes five years of extended supervision, no contact with Darling or his family and no possession of drugs or weapons upon release. Gonzalez imposed the sentence recommended by the La Crosse County District Attorney's office in August after Kruk pleaded no contest.
Kruk faced a maximum of 60 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.
The charges against Kruk stem from a domestic disturbance at the South Ninth Street residence of Kruk's ex-wife. The woman told police that Kruk was there without her permission and that he refused to leave.
The woman talked Kruk into going outside, but he attempted to re-enter the residence as Darling arrived. When Darling grabbed Kruk’s left arm, Kruk responded by brandishing a .45-caliber handgun later identified as one stolen in Monroe County.
Darling disengaged and shot Kruk while backing up to take cover behind a neighboring building. Darling then was struck in the right side of his chest by a round fired by Kruk. The bullet was stopped by Darling's bulletproof vest.
Both Darling and Kruk were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Darling was released later that day, and Kruk remained hospitalized until he was transferred to the La Crosse County Jail.
The La Crosse District Attorney’s Office determined that Darling discharged his firearm in a reasonable act of self-defense.
Kruk claimed he was suffering from mental health and drug abuse issues at the time of the shooting.
Gonzalez also ordered Kruk to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined within 60 days.
