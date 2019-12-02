Kruk pleads not guilty to attempted homicide in La Crosse cop shooting

A man accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer in August pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted homicide.

Allen C. Kruk, 34, La Crosse, will remain in custody after Judge Ramona Gonzalez declined to alter his cash bond.

Kruk has been in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 bond since he was charged Sept. 6 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon, theft of a gun, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday and Gonzalez found probable cause to bind him over for trial based on the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Kruk pulled a gun on La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling Aug. 3 during an incident on South Ninth Street near Cass Street. Darling responded to a disturbance at the residence of Kruk’s ex-wife, who was able to talk Kruk into going outside.

However, when Kruk saw Darling, he turned back. That was when Darling attempted to stop Kruk from going back inside with the children and Kruk pulled a handgun and pointed it at the police officer, according to the complaint.

Darling’s body camera video shows Kruk pointing a gun at the officer, then Darling shooting Kruk while backing away.