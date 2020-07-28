La Crescent man charged after coercing woman into filming sexual videos using anonymous threats

Callaway told the victim not to report the threats to police as “he has been physically assaulted in the past and does not report anything to police,” according to the complaint.

The victim told officers she had filmed the videos in March after instructions on the length and content specified by the “gang,” and sent out five of them, all with sexual content and two that featured both her and Callaway, according to the complaint.

The victim stated she was “required to send the videos to Ray so he could get them to the persons who were threatening them.” The victim said Callaway told her the videos had been posted on Facebook and Snapchat, where she believed they had been shared by the “gang.”

Asked by police if Callaway had injuries indicating assault, she stated he had burn marks on his back and buttocks and she believed that the gang “had taken him to torture him” in Milwaukee and Chicago, according to the police report.

The victim contacted police June 29 again to say Callaway had said he would be posting the sensitive videos on Facebook and tagging her in them along with issuing a slanderous allegation regarding her conduct, but later “changed his mind and said he was sorry.”