La Crescent man charged after coercing woman into filming sexual videos using anonymous threats

A La Crescent man was charged Tuesday with coercing a woman into filming sexually explicit material via anonymous threats.
Raymond Callaway, 27, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court via zoom on charges of stalking, threatening to communicate derogatory information, and possessing/distributing/exhibiting intimate representation without consent.
Police were contacted June 28 after a man reported he, his daughter and his wife were being harassed by what they believed to be a gang and had received messages with links to several videos of a sexual nature featuring his daughter.
The videos were accompanied with a paragraph referring to the daughter (the victim) in derogatory terms and laden with expletives and a racial slur, according to the complaint.
The message, sent anonymously but later determined to be composed by Callaway, also threatened that the sender knew the names of the victim’s family members and that the victim should be kicked out due to the content of the videos or else the whole family would be at risk, according to the complaint. The text also stated “We killed Ray” and “(The victim) needs to pay for what she did. She knows what to do...You must not get involved. Period.”
The victim stated she had previously received threatening texts, including “So your gonna give in easy when we come over to see you,” “Bitch better answer or we start spraying your house” and “send me photo now.” The messages indicated the victim needed to film herself performing sexual acts in order to protect Callaway, who she believed “had been physically and sexually assaulted by members of the gang” and “if she sent the videos they would stop and everything would be done,” according to the complaint.
Callaway told the victim not to report the threats to police as “he has been physically assaulted in the past and does not report anything to police,” according to the complaint.
The victim told officers she had filmed the videos in March after instructions on the length and content specified by the “gang,” and sent out five of them, all with sexual content and two that featured both her and Callaway, according to the complaint.
The victim stated she was “required to send the videos to Ray so he could get them to the persons who were threatening them.” The victim said Callaway told her the videos had been posted on Facebook and Snapchat, where she believed they had been shared by the “gang.”
Asked by police if Callaway had injuries indicating assault, she stated he had burn marks on his back and buttocks and she believed that the gang “had taken him to torture him” in Milwaukee and Chicago, according to the police report.
The victim contacted police June 29 again to say Callaway had said he would be posting the sensitive videos on Facebook and tagging her in them along with issuing a slanderous allegation regarding her conduct, but later “changed his mind and said he was sorry.”
After warrants for the Textme telephone numbers used to contact the victim and her family, as well examining email address and phone numbers, the threatening messages were determined to have been sent by Callaway, according to the police report.
Judge Todd Bjerke issued Callaway a $5,000 signature bond, no-contact order with the victim and her family, and GPS monitoring with an exclusion zone. Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.