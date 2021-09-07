La Crescent man charged with sexual abusing three girls

A 26-year-old La Crescent, Minnesota, man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually abusing three girls over a six-year period in La Crosse County.
Axel L. Sayre faces three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and three felony counts of causing a child under 13 years old to view sexual activity.
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between 2015 and 2021 and began when the girls were as young as age 6. All three girls described the same type of sexual abuse, and all three said they either made efforts to evade Sayre, asked him to stop or submitted to coercion.
All three girls said Sayre watched pornographic videos in their presence.
Sayre is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 17.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.