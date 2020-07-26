La Crescent man stabbed; suspect held

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old La Crescent man was stabbed at a Monroe County club and the suspect was captured after a search of nearby woods.

Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:58 p.m. Friday reporting a fight and a man with a knife at Barron’s Gentleman’s Club.

The victim received a stab wound to his lower chest and was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital by Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

No information on his condition was available.

The suspect fled into the woods nearby in the Sparta area, and authorities tracked him down, set up a perimeter and convinced him to surrender.

Samuel R. Walker, 35, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, was being held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of aggravated battery-intending great bodily harm, two counts of battery, three counts of disorderly conduct and endangering safety with a dangerous weapon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0