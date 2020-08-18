La Crescent woman charged with kicking, spitting on paramedic tending to her injuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crescent woman is accused of kicking and spitting on a medical worker attempting to assist her after a scooter crash.

Kortney Hickman, 35, of La Crescent, was charged Tuesday with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping-new crimes and disorderly conduct.

Police were called about 5 p.m. June 14 to the 2000 block of George Street to assist the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State ambulance with an individual who had fallen from a scooter, was injured and "was trying to fight the people who were helping her," according to the criminal complaint.

Officers arrived to find Hickman on the ground, bloodied and yelling in pain and with "a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from her breath," according to the criminal complaint.

Once Hickman was fitted with a neck brace and placed on a cot, officers left before being called back after being advised Hickman had become combative and was spitting.

Hickman had kicked an assisting paramedic and knocked off his eyeglasses as he attempted to restrain her. Hickman, whose mouth was bloodied from the scooter accident, spit on the paramedic, leaving bloody saliva on his face and mask, according to the criminal complaint.