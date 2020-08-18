La Crescent woman charged with kicking, spitting on paramedic tending to her injuries

A La Crescent woman is accused of kicking and spitting on a medical worker attempting to assist her after a scooter crash.
Kortney Hickman, 35, of La Crescent, was charged Tuesday with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping-new crimes and disorderly conduct.
Police were called about 5 p.m. June 14 to the 2000 block of George Street to assist the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State ambulance with an individual who had fallen from a scooter, was injured and "was trying to fight the people who were helping her," according to the criminal complaint.
Officers arrived to find Hickman on the ground, bloodied and yelling in pain and with "a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from her breath," according to the criminal complaint.
Once Hickman was fitted with a neck brace and placed on a cot, officers left before being called back after being advised Hickman had become combative and was spitting.
Hickman had kicked an assisting paramedic and knocked off his eyeglasses as he attempted to restrain her. Hickman, whose mouth was bloodied from the scooter accident, spit on the paramedic, leaving bloody saliva on his face and mask, according to the criminal complaint.
The returning officer observed Hickman struggling as the paramedic attempted to restrain her, kicking him in the chin. Hickman then flailed her legs and pulled away her arms when an officer began handcuffing her in the ambulance, according to the criminal complaint.
Hickman continued to resist before cuffs were secured and a "spit hood" was placed over her face. Officers found marijuana in Hickman's pocket, according to the complaint.
Hickman was given a $1,750 signature bond with conditions not to consume alcohol or use any controlled substances without a valid prescription.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.