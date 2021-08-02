La Crose County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Christopher Vang, 23, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, Vang entered a vehicle with keys in the ignition while it was parked July 10 at the Good Steward Resale Store in La Crosse and drove it from the parking lot. Police recovered the vehicle two days later. Vang was released on a signature bond.

Kong Yang, 23, no permanent address, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, Yang was found July 30 sleeping inside a vehicle that had been stolen in Onalaska. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people:

Wesley J. Dollar, 30, Boscobel, is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm. According to the complaint, Dollar pointed a shotgun at two people July 11 at a city of Onalaska residence. Police have yet to locate Dollar, and a warrant for his arrest was issued July 21.