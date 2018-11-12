RICHLAND CENTER — A traffic stop Sunday night in Richland Center netted the biggest amount of methamphetamine ever seized in Richland County.
Joshua Clarke, 31, Richland Center, and Taylor Stolpa, 19, La Crosse, were arrested after their vehicle was stopped at about 9 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Clarke was the passenger in the vehicle, and Stolpa was the driver.
Clarke was searched after being arrested for an active felony warrant, with the search turning up several plastic bags of methamphetamine, packaged for sale.
Police found more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
About 40 grams of methamphetamine in all was seized.
After the seizure, Clark was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer, and nine counts of felony bail jumping.
Stolpa was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
"I would like to point out the diligence and thoroughness of the work that officers displayed throughout this investigation, which lead to the largest methamphetamine seizure in Richland County to date," said Richland Center Police Chief Lucas Clements.
Kevin Burkhalter, 45, of Tomah was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a third offenses, and on this occasion with a minor in the vehicle, and resisting an officer. Burkhalter was pulled over for speeding Oct. 26 and had an open container of alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to the complaint.
Matthew Copus, 36, of 2203 Charles St., was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with a restricted controlled substance in blood, both as a fourth offense; possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and THC, all as a repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked as a repeater. Copus was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine while driving with a revoked license March 1 and had both drugs in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Tara A. Hoffman, 40, of 1310 Gohres St., was charged Nov. 7 with uttering a forgery. Hoffman stole personal checks from her parents and cashed several of them at a local Festival Foods, according to the criminal complaint.
Danielle McGinnis and Jack Scheske
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
