La Crosse area law enforcement sees few violators of Wisconsin's 'safer-at-home' order

La Crosse area law enforcement has been working as cooperatively as possible with the few businesses that have violated the state’s order to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic and seen total calls for service decrease under the “safer-at-home” order, police said Wednesday.

While La Crosse Police Department didn’t immediately have numbers of complaints available Wednesday, Capt. Jason Melby said it hasn’t been a large problem.

“Anecdotally, I can say we’ve had a few over the past week and a half, but not as many as you’d think,” Melby said.

In Onalaska, Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said his department had six or eight, including a few craft stores.

“We definitely are not trying to be heavy-handed or that type of approach. We definitely understand how hard that is on businesses,” said Ashbeck.

Both departments are taking complaints and working cooperatively with the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office and La Crosse County Health Department to handle any issues.

“We’re handling each of these on a case-by-case basis. Obviously with the governor’s order there are some exceptions with these businesses,” Melby said.