La Crosse area police training prohibits chokeholds, requires de-escalation in accordance with #8CantWait policies

“We welcome that. We want an outside, unbiased agency come in and look that over,” Ashbeck said.

In Onalaska, while there is not specific language spelling out that an officer has a duty to report excessive force, it would fall under officer misconduct, and any officers who witness it without reporting it would need to answer for that decision, the chief said.

“That officer would be in some trouble,” Ashbeck said.

Other law enforcement agencies in the county follow the same standards, which are required by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Training and Standards Bureau.

“I think Wisconsin is a step above a lot of states in all these things, which is good,” Collins said.

However, leaders think they can do better at meeting the spirit of the policies activists are calling for.

“I think in the greater La Crosse area, we are moving in the right direction there, but we also recognize that we can always improve, that we can always get better. We want to seek the best practices that will help us do our job,” Kudron said.