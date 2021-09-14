La Crosse Arts Board denounces theft of 'Hatched Baby' sculpture, asks suspects to come forward

After the blue baby face of a sculpture was stolen from outside La Crosse City Hall over the weekend, officials are condemning the theft.

The La Crosse Arts Board released a statement Tuesday, a day after the piece of artwork was found, saying it "denounces the act of willful damage" to the artwork, titled "Hatched Baby."

"We urge those who participated in these acts of vandalism to come forward so we may begin the process of restoring this work of art now that the stolen portion has been recovered," the board said. "Regardless of one's opinion of a work of art, theft and vandalism are unacceptable."

The face of the statue, which was created by an artist from La Crosse's German sister city, includes a cracked egg shell with a blue baby head emerging from it.

Police reported seeing it dismembered early Sunday morning, and photos of the stolen face emerged on social media later that day. A homeowner reported finding the sculpture in their yard early Monday morning, and it has since been returned to the city, though there are currently no suspects in the theft.