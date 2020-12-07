La Crosse bicyclist dead after hitting train

A 70-year-old La Crosse man is dead after being struck by a train Dec. 4.
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Socha was operating a bicycle shortly after 3 p.m. when he was struck by a train at the railroad crossing at Ward Avenue in the town of Shelby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office reports that the railroad gates were functioning and active at the time of the collision.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and BNSF Railway.
