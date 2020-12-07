 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse bicyclist dead after hitting train
1 comment
breaking topical alert top story

La Crosse bicyclist dead after hitting train

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

A 70-year-old La Crosse man is dead after being struck by a train Dec. 4.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Socha was operating a bicycle shortly after 3 p.m. when he was struck by a train at the railroad crossing at Ward Avenue in the town of Shelby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff’s office reports that the railroad gates were functioning and active at the time of the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and BNSF Railway.

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News