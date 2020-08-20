La Crosse cello instructor charged with child abuse

A La Crosse cello instructor was in court Thursday after he was accused of cutting a teenage girl’s abdomen, kicking her in the knees and dragging her on the stairs in separate incidents during more than a year.
Derek L. Clark, 51, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm.
Clark, who denied all the allegations to police, appeared via Zoom with his attorney, Chris Zachar.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl’s friends reported to her school Feb. 28 that she had been injured by Clark and the principal observed “a road-rash type injury on her spinal area,” and contacted the La Crosse Police Department.
The girl initially did not want to talk about it, but eventually showed officers the injury on her back, explaining that she was walking down the stairs in Clark’s home and he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her up the stairs, according to the complaint.
The girl told investigators the abuse was random and seemed to come most often when Clark was in an aggressive mood, according to the complaint. She said it was hard to describe because she tried to avoid thinking about it and disassociates after the abuse.
She was able to list several incidents starting in December 2019. According to the complaint, Clark kicked the girl in the knees in late December while she was seated on the floor on one occasion and hit her in the knees with a small metal shovel on another occasion.
In early 2020, he hit her with the spine of a book one time, leaving bruises on her forearms, according to the complaint.
On two occasions, he cut her abdomen with a knife and called her fat, the girl told police. The first time, the knife left only superficial scratches that didn’t bleed, according to the complaint, and the second time she did bleed.
The girl took photos and showed them to investigators, and was able to show police scars left on her abdomen, according to the complaint. She also showed investigators photos of her knees and arms covered in bruises.
Clark told police March 6 that the girl had made the allegations up and he didn’t understand where it was coming from. He said the girl tended to exaggerate and be very dramatic. He said he had been upset with her and yelled at her, but never caused her physical harm.
Clark also denied calling her fat or any other names.
Clark has been out on a signature bond since March.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.