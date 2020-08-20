La Crosse cello instructor charged with child abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse cello instructor was in court Thursday after he was accused of cutting a teenage girl’s abdomen, kicking her in the knees and dragging her on the stairs in separate incidents during more than a year.

Derek L. Clark, 51, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm.

Clark, who denied all the allegations to police, appeared via Zoom with his attorney, Chris Zachar.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl’s friends reported to her school Feb. 28 that she had been injured by Clark and the principal observed “a road-rash type injury on her spinal area,” and contacted the La Crosse Police Department.

The girl initially did not want to talk about it, but eventually showed officers the injury on her back, explaining that she was walking down the stairs in Clark’s home and he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her up the stairs, according to the complaint.

The girl told investigators the abuse was random and seemed to come most often when Clark was in an aggressive mood, according to the complaint. She said it was hard to describe because she tried to avoid thinking about it and disassociates after the abuse.