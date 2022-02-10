La Crosse Central student charged with possessing pipe bomb materials

An 18-year-old La Crosse Central High School student has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police allegedly found pipe bomb-making materials in his possession.

Montgomery A. Jacobs of Coon Valley faces a single felony count of possession of improvised explosives.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 28 to a Hwy. M residence in the town of Greenfield, where a family member said a pipe had been found in Jacobs's bedroom after he had left for school. Police were shown a 10-inch long metal pipe with a cap permanently attached to one side and another cap on the end that wasn't permanently affixed. There was also a Ziploc bag containing what appeared to be gunpowder with the pipe, a burned Tic-Tac container and twine that could be used as a fuse.

Police interviewed Jacobs at Central High School later that day. The complaint says he initially told police the powder was from a Hot Hands hand warmer but later admitted he was trying to make thermite, a compound used to weld metals together. He reportedly told police he placed the powder inside a pipe he had taken from a woodshop room at Central.

The family told police that Jacobs has trouble controlling his anger, but the complaint doesn't reference any specific threats made by Jacobs. The incident is unrelated to two recent threats that shut down Central.

Jacobs is free on his own recognizance. His next court date is set for Feb. 17.

