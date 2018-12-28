The Mac Guys posted Friday on social media that it's store was hit by burglars.
The post included a photo of the store’s shattered window and the comment, “Smash proof glass upgrade didn’t stop them.”
The post also stated that a witness gave police a license plate number.
The store, located at 40 Copeland Ave., lost $60,000 in merchandise during a break-in earlier this year.
