La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies (copy)

judge court gavel
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Shane K. Halverson, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Halverson was found with a solid white substance identified as methamphetamine after police responded to a Feb. 14 domestic dispute in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond subject to a probation hold.

Aaron J. Nottestad, 25, Hixton, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Nottestad was found with .2 grams of heroin after police responded to a Feb. 14 domestic dispute in the town of Onalaska. He was released on a $500 signature bond.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

