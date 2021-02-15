La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies (copy)

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Shane K. Halverson, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Halverson was found with a solid white substance identified as methamphetamine after police responded to a Feb. 14 domestic dispute in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond subject to a probation hold.

Aaron J. Nottestad, 25, Hixton, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Nottestad was found with .2 grams of heroin after police responded to a Feb. 14 domestic dispute in the town of Onalaska. He was released on a $500 signature bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.