La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies, criminal complaints

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Lee Redmond, 41, no permanent address, has been charged with forgery. According to the criminal complaint, he stole a check written for $2,100 and cashed it Dec. 2 at a local credit union. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Richard D. Lueck, 39, Westby, has been charged with intimidating a victim. According to the criminal complaint, he threatened to kill a woman if she called police during a Dec. 14 altercation in La Crosse. Lueck is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Francie A. Heaser, 38, La Crosse, has been charged with five counts of forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Heaser cashed fraudulent checks totaling $392.69 from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2. She failed to show for her initial court appearance Dec. 21 and was arrested Dec. 23 in Rochester, Minnesota.

Criminal complaints have been filed against the following people:

Justin P. Mueller, 18, West Salem, is accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. According to the criminal complaint, police found Mueller with 96.7 grams of marijuana during a Nov. 11 traffic stop on Interstate 90. He has an initial court appearance set for Jan. 4.

Annie Rozinski, 30, New Lisbon, is accused of identity theft. According to the criminal complaint, she used a charge account of a local business to make $501.18 worth of unauthorized purchases June 27. She has an initial court appearance set for Jan. 5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.