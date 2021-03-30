La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies; Onalaska man charged with battery to paramedic

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cody Barrett Samson, 36, Onalaska, was charged with battery to a medical care provider. According to the criminal complaint, Samson punched a paramedic in the face during a March 19 ambulance transport and left the paramedic with a visibly swollen nose. Samson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Samuel J. Becker, 28, Holmen, was charged possessing an illegal article. According to the criminal complaint, he was found with a bag of marijuana March 25 during the booking process at the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Justin A. Lunsford, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Lunsford was found with heroin after police responded to a March 25 drug overdose at a La Crosse hotel. Lunsford was released on a $500 signature bond.

Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw, 23, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Baker-Shaw was found with 3.3 grams of methamphetamine during a March 29 traffic stop in West Salem. She was released on a signature bond.

