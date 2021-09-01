 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Brandon K. Hodyniak, 35, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Hodyniak repeatedly drove by a woman’s residence and sent her multiple text messages in violation of a no-contact order. The woman said Hodyniak’s actions made her fear for her safety. Hodyniak was arrested Aug. 25 and was released after posting a $2,500 cash bond Aug. 30. He has a competency hearing set for Sept. 24.

Amanda J. Parkes, 39, no permanent address, was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Parkes threatened to kill police officers after she was arrested July 5 for disorderly conduct in Bangor. She is free on a signature bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Debbra A. Herrmann, 58, Mindoro, is accused of fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the complaint, Herrmann was pulled over in the town of Farmington July 17 for speeding, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.201. She has an initial appearance set for Sept. 9.

