La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Brandon K. Hodyniak, 35, La Crosse, was charged with stalking. According to the criminal complaint, Hodyniak repeatedly drove by a woman’s residence and sent her multiple text messages in violation of a no-contact order. The woman said Hodyniak’s actions made her fear for her safety. Hodyniak was arrested Aug. 25 and was released after posting a $2,500 cash bond Aug. 30. He has a competency hearing set for Sept. 24.

Amanda J. Parkes, 39, no permanent address, was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Parkes threatened to kill police officers after she was arrested July 5 for disorderly conduct in Bangor. She is free on a signature bond.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Debbra A. Herrmann, 58, Mindoro, is accused of fourth-offense drunk driving. According to the complaint, Herrmann was pulled over in the town of Farmington July 17 for speeding, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.201. She has an initial appearance set for Sept. 9.

