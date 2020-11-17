 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following person was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Andre C. Lodoen, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road for a theft complaint and detained Lodoen, who was allegedly found with .6 grams of heroin and .2 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

