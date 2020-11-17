La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following person was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Andre C. Lodoen, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road for a theft complaint and detained Lodoen, who was allegedly found with .6 grams of heroin and .2 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael Edward Kubarski
Jacob D. Peters
Eric M. Stevens
Trey M. Theisen
Jason Basterfield
John D. Rodgers
Alex A. Anderson
Brandon D. Borreson
Justin A. McCormick
Troy J. Smith
Kavan J. Nash
Ashleigh A. Bye
Joshua P. Tischer
Cameron S. Seward
John E. Mullen
Samantha Fish
Jonathan R. Emery
Dayne M. Kuri
Steven R. Covey-Holmes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.