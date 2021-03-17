La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Shawna M. Delyea, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Delyea was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Raece M. Flick, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 13 noise complaint at 3427 Elm Dr. in La Crosse and found Flick with two hypodermic needles and a piece of crumpled wax paper containing heroin. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Son Sami, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Sami was found with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 12 traffic stop on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person in La Crosse County Circuit Court: