La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Shawna M. Delyea, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Delyea was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Raece M. Flick, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 13 noise complaint at 3427 Elm Dr. in La Crosse and found Flick with two hypodermic needles and a piece of crumpled wax paper containing heroin. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Son Sami, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Sami was found with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 12 traffic stop on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Lane R. Weidner, 55, La Crosse, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the criminal complaint, Weidner is a lifetime registrant who failed to reply to an April 13, 2020, registration letter and repeated follow-up notices. He has an initial court appearance set for April 13.