La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Trevor A. Johnson, 28, West Salem, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Dec. 28 theft complaint in West Salem and found seven Fluoxetine Hydrochloride pills for which Johnson didn't have a prescription. Police also found a folded $20 bill containing a powdery substance that police suspected was heroin. Johnson has an initial court appearance set for March 31.