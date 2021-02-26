 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following person has been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Trevor A. Johnson, 28, West Salem, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Dec. 28 theft complaint in West Salem and found seven Fluoxetine Hydrochloride pills for which Johnson didn't have a prescription. Police also found a folded $20 bill containing a powdery substance that police suspected was heroin. Johnson has an initial court appearance set for March 31.

