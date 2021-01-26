La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Michael E. Poivey, 64, Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Poivey was found with 2.0 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 20 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

James J. Farrell, 36, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded Jan. 5 to “tent city” on Copeland Avenue, where Farrell was reportedly screaming for help. When police arrived, Farrell was barefoot and complaining of the cold. En route to the hospital, he was allegedly found with 0.6 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Samantha R. Fish, 32, Westby, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police were called Jan. 22 for a welfare check of a woman wearing a tank top sitting inside a running car. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a small bag containing methamphetamine. Fish was released on a $1,000 signature bond.