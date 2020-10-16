La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Kavan J. Nash, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Nash was found with 7.5 grams of methamphetamine after an Oct. 15 traffic stop in La Crosse. A signature bond of $2,500 was set.

Troy J. Smith, 30, Onalaska, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving, fourth-offense operating with a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 15 after several witnesses saw Smith stumbling in an area of parked cars. He was attempting to operate one of the vehicles at the time of police contact. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a small amount of a white substance believed to be heroin. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Ashleigh A. Bye, 26, La Crosse was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Bye was found with 9.3 grams of methamphetamine during an Oct. 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. A signature bond of $2,500 was set.

