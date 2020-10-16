 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
The following people were charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Kavan J. Nash, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Nash was found with 7.5 grams of methamphetamine after an Oct. 15 traffic stop in La Crosse. A signature bond of $2,500 was set.

Troy J. Smith, 30, Onalaska, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving, fourth-offense operating with a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic drug. According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 15 after several witnesses saw Smith stumbling in an area of parked cars. He was attempting to operate one of the vehicles at the time of police contact. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a small amount of a white substance believed to be heroin. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Ashleigh A. Bye, 26, La Crosse was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Bye was found with 9.3 grams of methamphetamine during an Oct. 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. A signature bond of $2,500 was set.

A criminal complaint was filed against the following person:

Justin A. McCormick, 35, West Salem, is accused of fourth-offense drunk driving and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. According to the complaint, McCormick was intoxicated when he crashed a vehicle Oct. 8 in the town of Bangor. He has an initial appearance set for Oct. 29.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

