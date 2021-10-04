La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Ashley M. Little, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Little attempted to strike a person with a vehicle during a Sept. 21 altercation in La Crosse. She is free on a $1,500 signature bond.

Jovan D. McNell, 31, La Crosse, has been charged with causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, NcNell repeatedly ignored instructions of officers who responded to a Sept. 24 altercation at a Monitor Street residence. The complaint says an officer sustained a sprained thumb while attempting to subdue McNell. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.

Yousef F. Gilali, 53, no permanent address, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Gilali stole a maintenance truck parked on Island Street Sept. 26. An employee recognized the truck leaving the scene and followed it to Ranger Drive, where the vehicle was stopped by police. Gilali is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,500 cash bond.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Frank Aaron Wharton, 51, La Crosse, is accused of failing to register as a sex offender. According to the criminal complaint, Wharton is required to register as a sex offender due to an offense committed in Michigan and hasn’t responded to three verification letters since April 2. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 23.

