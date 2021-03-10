La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following person has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Amber N. Biamonte, 29, Viroqua, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a short-barreled rifle. According to the criminal complaint, Biamonte was found with a 20-gauge sawed-off Savage Arms shotgun during a March 6 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was a released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Amanda Colyer, 39, La Crosse, is accused of two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the complaint, she cashed two stolen checks in Onalaska between Dec. 17-23. She has an initial court appearance set for March 18.

Donald D. Norberg II, 40, La Crosse, is accused of two counts of uttering a forgery. According to the complaint, he cashed five stolen checks in Onalasla between Dec. 17-23. He has an initial court appearance set for March 25.

