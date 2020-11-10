La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Kara R. Kiesow, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Kiesow was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over July 7 by La Crosse police on Car Street. A search of Kiesow allegedly found a brown substance in a plastic bag later identified as heroin. She has an initial appearance set for Nov. 13.

Bret M. Richert, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Richert was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by La Crosse police Nov. 9 on Mormon Coulee Road. Police searched Richert and allegedly found .7 grams of heroin, .4 grams of methamphetamine and 1.3 grams of ecstasy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.