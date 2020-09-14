La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The following people were charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Dennis J. Wenger, 42, La Crosse, was charged with exposing his genitals to a minor. He is accused of exposing himself during separate incidents Sept. 4 and Sept. 13. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Nemo Yang, no permanent address, was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, theft, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping in two criminal complaints. According to the first criminal complaint, police found Yang on Sept. 14 in the town of Campbell with a vehicle he is accused of stealing in Arcadia a week earlier. A search of Yang recovered 16 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

In the other complaint, Yang is accused of stealing $5,800 from Smokey's Bar in Holmen on Sept. 7. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions of drug testing and no contact with Smokey's Bar.

Austin V. Xiong, 25, Holmen, charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of methamphetamine, burglary and bail jumping in separate criminal complaints.