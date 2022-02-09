La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Taylor S. Pataska, 26, Holmen, has been charged with burglary to a residence and theft. According to the criminal complaint, Pataska broke into a town of Holland residence Jan. 22 and stole tools and two firearms. He is free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.

Sean A. Jensen, 51, Onalaska, has been charged with hit-and-run/injury. According to the criminal complaint, Jensen failed to stop after his truck collided with another vehicle Nov. 10 on Hwy. ZB in the town of Onalaska. The other driver was transported from the scene via ambulance. Jensen is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a Feb. 25 pre-trial conference.

Brittany C. Scholler, 27, La Crosse, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Scholler kicked two different officers Dec. 29 as they were investigating her role in a traffic crash on Farnam Street in La Crosse. She is free on a $1,000 signature bond. Her next court appearance is a March 3 calendar call.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the following person:

Rafael Tolentino Rosas, 30, Tomah, is accused of strangulation/suffocation and stalking. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Tolentino Rosas placed both hands around her neck and restricted her breathing during a July 26 assault in La Crosse. She also told police she has received dozens of unwanted text messages from Tolentino Rosas. Police have been unable to contact him, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Jan. 7.

