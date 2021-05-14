 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following person was charged with a felony in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday:

Dustin Winchester, 22, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping, as well as a misdemeanor offense for disorderly conduct and a forfeiture for online harassment. He was arrested on an active warrant after reports from a former high school classmate indicated he was inappropriately messaging her and tried to make contact with her family and roommate. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond on orders to not contact the victim or have any social media use.

