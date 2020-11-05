 Skip to main content
LA CROSSE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT FELONIES
police lights file

Criminal complaints have been filed against the following people:

Andre Lodoen, 23, La Crosse, is accused of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the complaint, he was inside a South Avenue residence in La Crosse when he grabbed a pair of keys to a Mazda and drove away while the owner was taking a nap. He returned the vehicle and keys a short time later. He has an initial appearance set for Nov. 20.

Brittany J. Voltz, 34, Onalaska, is accused of forgery and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, she used a stolen check to purchase items at Ace Hardware in Holmen Oct. 29 and attempted to return those items to an Ace Hardware store in La Crosse later that day. She has an initial appearance set for Nov. 10.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

