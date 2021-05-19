La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Kimber L. Burkhardt, 47, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an electric weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Burkhardt was found with 4.09 grams of methamphetamine and a Taser during a May 4 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Veronica E. Wellerding, 32, Austin, Texas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Wellerding was found with 0.3 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a March 19 commotion at a Seventh Street South address in La Crosse. Judge Todd Bjerke issued a bench warrant after Wellerding didn’t show for a May 11 initial appearance.

Robert L. Perry, 42, Onalaska, was charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Perry used bolt cutters to break into a pair of storage units in Onalaska April 12. Police arrested Perry April 15 and reportedly found 2.74 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.