La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
William J. Peck, 32, La Crosse, was charged with second-offense possession of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, police found a baggie of marijuana inside a vehicle operated by Peck during a Feb. 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held on $1,000 cash bail for the drug charge and $10,000 cash bail on an extradition warrant from the state of Washington.
William A. Kitelinger, 38, Holmen, was charged with intimidating a victim/witness by use of force. According to the criminal complaint, Kitelinger took a woman’s cell phone and destroyed it as she was attempting to call police during a Feb. 8 altercation in Holmen. Kitelinger was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Cory M. Sobkowiak, 38, Holmen, is accused of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Sobkowiak drove off Feb. 7 with a white utility van owned by a former employer in the town of Washington. Sobkowiak reportedly returned the vehicle three hours later. He has an initial court appearance set for March 9.
Eric W. Schilla, 53, La Crosse, is accused of retail theft. He is accused of loading $515 worth of merchandise into a container and leaving a La Crosse retail store without paying Jan. 17. He has an initial court appearance set for March 30.