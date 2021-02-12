La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

William J. Peck, 32, La Crosse, was charged with second-offense possession of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, police found a baggie of marijuana inside a vehicle operated by Peck during a Feb. 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held on $1,000 cash bail for the drug charge and $10,000 cash bail on an extradition warrant from the state of Washington.

William A. Kitelinger, 38, Holmen, was charged with intimidating a victim/witness by use of force. According to the criminal complaint, Kitelinger took a woman’s cell phone and destroyed it as she was attempting to call police during a Feb. 8 altercation in Holmen. Kitelinger was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cory M. Sobkowiak, 38, Holmen, is accused of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Sobkowiak drove off Feb. 7 with a white utility van owned by a former employer in the town of Washington. Sobkowiak reportedly returned the vehicle three hours later. He has an initial court appearance set for March 9.