 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
0 comments
top story
COURTS

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

{{featured_button_text}}
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

William J. Peck, 32, La Crosse, was charged with second-offense possession of marijuana. According to the criminal complaint, police found a baggie of marijuana inside a vehicle operated by Peck during a Feb. 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held on $1,000 cash bail for the drug charge and $10,000 cash bail on an extradition warrant from the state of Washington.

William A. Kitelinger, 38, Holmen, was charged with intimidating a victim/witness by use of force. According to the criminal complaint, Kitelinger took a woman’s cell phone and destroyed it as she was attempting to call police during a Feb. 8 altercation in Holmen. Kitelinger was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Cory M. Sobkowiak, 38, Holmen, is accused of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Sobkowiak drove off Feb. 7 with a white utility van owned by a former employer in the town of Washington. Sobkowiak reportedly returned the vehicle three hours later. He has an initial court appearance set for March 9.

Eric W. Schilla, 53, La Crosse, is accused of retail theft. He is accused of loading $515 worth of merchandise into a container and leaving a La Crosse retail store without paying Jan. 17. He has an initial court appearance set for March 30.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News