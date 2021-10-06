La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Margo E. Prom, 56, La Crosse, has been charged with two separate offenses of burglary to a dwelling. According to the first criminal complaint, Prom entered a town of Onalaska residence March 28 and stole a La Crosse Loggers cap. The second complaint charges that she entered a town of Farmington residence Sept. 27 and stole a can of Twisted Tea. She is free on a $5,000 signature bond.

Andre Miksis, 25, La Crosse, was charged with threatening an officer. According to the criminal complaint, Miksis threatened to shoot, punch and kick police officers who arrested him Sept. 29 for second-offense drunken driving. Miksis was released on a $2,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.

Nicholas P. Smith, 36, Osseo, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving and felon in possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint, Smith was pulled over for speeding Oct. 3 on Rose Street in La Crosse, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.082. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.