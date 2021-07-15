La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Stephanie A. Nelson, 40, La Crosse, is accused of theft of movable property. According to the complaint, Nelson stole an inoperable automobile from a La Crosse residence Oct. 15, 2020, and sold it to another person. Her July 15 initial court appearance was continued to July 22. She is free on a signature bond.
Xavier James Neal, 20, Fort Worth, Texas, is accused of false representation/party to a crime. According to the complaint, Neal and another man approached a West Salem residence July 4 and told the homeowner they were there to fill cracks in her asphalt driveway. They said the job would cost $400 to complete. After filling the cracks, the two men told the homeowner she owed $7,400. She negotiated the payment down to $6,058, and the two men accepted her check and left in an unmarked truck. Neal has an initial court appearance set for July 20.
Andre L. Robinson Jr., 23, La Crosse, is accused of burglary and felon in possession of a firearm. According to the complaint, Robinson walked out of a La Crosse residence May 19 with a safe that contained a firearm. Both the safe and firearm were recovered May 28 at Robinson’s Copeland Avenue residence. Robinson has an initial court appearance set for July 27.