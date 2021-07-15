La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Criminal complaints have been filed against the following people in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Stephanie A. Nelson, 40, La Crosse, is accused of theft of movable property. According to the complaint, Nelson stole an inoperable automobile from a La Crosse residence Oct. 15, 2020, and sold it to another person. Her July 15 initial court appearance was continued to July 22. She is free on a signature bond.

Xavier James Neal, 20, Fort Worth, Texas, is accused of false representation/party to a crime. According to the complaint, Neal and another man approached a West Salem residence July 4 and told the homeowner they were there to fill cracks in her asphalt driveway. They said the job would cost $400 to complete. After filling the cracks, the two men told the homeowner she owed $7,400. She negotiated the payment down to $6,058, and the two men accepted her check and left in an unmarked truck. Neal has an initial court appearance set for July 20.