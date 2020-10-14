La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Cody L. Lubben, 28, Ettrick, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Lubben was found with .3 grams of methamphetamine in his possession and that he used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a vehicle from someone he met through Facebook Marketplace. Lubben allegedly was carrying $4,000 worth of counterfeit bills at the time of the traffic stop. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.