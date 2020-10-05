 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
0 comments

La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

{{featured_button_text}}

The following person was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Accused

Steven R. Covey-Holmes, 27, La Crosse, was charged possession of methamphetamine. Onalaska police detained Covey-Holmes on Oct. 4 at Walmart in response to a shoplifting complaint. A search of Covey-Holmes allegedly found two gem bags containing methamphetamine. He was released by Judge Todd Bjerke on a signature bond and ordered to have no contact with Walmart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News