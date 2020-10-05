La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

Accused

Steven R. Covey-Holmes, 27, La Crosse, was charged possession of methamphetamine. Onalaska police detained Covey-Holmes on Oct. 4 at Walmart in response to a shoplifting complaint. A search of Covey-Holmes allegedly found two gem bags containing methamphetamine. He was released by Judge Todd Bjerke on a signature bond and ordered to have no contact with Walmart.