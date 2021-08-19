La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Brittany J. Voltz, 35, and Alan C. Kubera, 48, both of Onalaska, have been charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, the two passed nine counterfeit checks totaling $456.74 from June 30 to July 4. Both are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on probation violations.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people:

Yano W. Gipson, 48, La Crosse, is accused of felony intimidation of a victim. According to the complaint, Gipson threatened a woman if she called police to report his abusive behavior. An arrest warrant was issued for Gipson Aug. 5.

Kevin Vue, 27, La Crosse, is accused of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the complaint, Vue stole a black Honda with the keys left inside July 5 and was driving the vehicle July 16 when he was involved in an auto crash on Mormon Coulee Road. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Sept. 9.