La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Brittany J. Voltz, 35, and Alan C. Kubera, 48, both of Onalaska, have been charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, the two passed nine counterfeit checks totaling $456.74 from June 30 to July 4. Both are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on probation violations.
Yano W. Gipson, 48, La Crosse, is accused of felony intimidation of a victim. According to the complaint, Gipson threatened a woman if she called police to report his abusive behavior. An arrest warrant was issued for Gipson Aug. 5.
Kevin Vue, 27, La Crosse, is accused of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the complaint, Vue stole a black Honda with the keys left inside July 5 and was driving the vehicle July 16 when he was involved in an auto crash on Mormon Coulee Road. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Sept. 9.
Benjamin J. Barney, 46, Prior Lake, Minnesota, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the complaint, Barney was convicted in La Crosse County of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1993 and has a lifetime obligation to register with the state. He allegedly failed to verify his last address in Minnesota April 14, and his whereabouts are unknown. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 12.