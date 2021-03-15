La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felonies:

Hilary Lynn Kendhammer, 28, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kendhammer was found with methamphetamine during a March 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Tifanie A. Brandt, 40, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Brandt failed to return a vehicle to Coulee Auto in La Crosse after she used a fake phone number to take the vehicle for a test drive. She was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $250 cash bond.

Ashleigh A. Bye, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Bye was found with 5.5 grams of methamphetamine during a March 10 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Felony criminal complaints have been filed against the following people: