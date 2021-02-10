 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

judge court gavel
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Barbara A. Coleman, 45, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with 2.75 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 3 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Jonathan M. Baum, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Baum threw her on a table and placed both hands around her neck during a Jan. 19 altercation in the town of Medary. Baum was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Torek C. Inderberg, 41, Onalaska, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Feb. 5 report of Inderberg asleep inside a parked vehicle in Onalaska. Police reportedly found two bags of methamphetamine weighing 11.44 grams and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in Inderberg's possession. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Gregory L. Coleman, 44, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Coleman grabbed her by the throat and restricted her breathing during a Jan. 21 altercation in La Crosse. Coleman was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Onalea D. Beckler, 30, Tomah, was charged with identity theft to avoid penalty and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Beckler gave police a false name during a Feb. 8 traffic stop in Onalaska before police searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.

