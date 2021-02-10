La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Barbara A. Coleman, 45, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with 2.75 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 3 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

Jonathan M. Baum, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Baum threw her on a table and placed both hands around her neck during a Jan. 19 altercation in the town of Medary. Baum was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Torek C. Inderberg, 41, Onalaska, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Feb. 5 report of Inderberg asleep inside a parked vehicle in Onalaska. Police reportedly found two bags of methamphetamine weighing 11.44 grams and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in Inderberg's possession. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.