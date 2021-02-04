La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

Jamie M. Scafe, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Jan. 29 shoplifting complaint at Walgreen's in La Crosse and found Scafe with two baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond.

Glen P. Taylor, 44, Stoddard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Taylor was found with 14.8 grams of methamphetamine after a Feb. 2 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

