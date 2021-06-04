La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies

The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:

David C. Johnson, 40, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Johnson grabbed her by the throat during a May 24 altercation in La Crosse. Johnson is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Sonjia M. Barton, 43, Onalaska, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Barton was found with 2.2 grams of methamphetamine and 10.7 grams of suspected narcotic drugs during a March 26 traffic stop in La Crosse. Barton was not present for a June 4 initial appearance, and Judge Gloria Doyle issued a bench warrant.

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the following person in La Crosse County Circuit Court: